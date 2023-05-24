Jason Lawver

Jason Matthew Lawver, 44, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Genesis Hospital. Jason was born September 28, 1978, the son of Roy C. Lawver, III and Karen S. (Doty) Dennison. Jason is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Doris Ferguson; maternal grandparents, Norman and Mary Doty; and his special pet, Peaches.

Jason leaves to cherish his memory, his loving parents, Karen (Darryl) Dennison and Roy Lawver; his beloved siblings, Shaun (Crissy) Lawver, Holli Lawver and Tiffany (Corey) Paul; nieces and nephews, Kelsey, Kelton, Caleb, Haley (Colton), Larry “L.J.”, Michael, Makenzie, Gregory, Raymond, Spencer and Mady; extended family, Allyson and Dakota “Cody”; great nieces and nephew, Aribella, Amaya and Colson; and a host of other family members and friends.

Jason was a very kind hearted, generous person. He loved to spend his free time outdoors and he loved to fish. Jason also enjoyed playing his favorite video games. He loved his family deeply and especially enjoyed pestering his siblings. Jason will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Per the family’s wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.