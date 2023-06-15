Jason Miracle

Jason Bryce Miracle, 47 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2023, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio.

He was born on April 24, 1976, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of Ronald Miracle Jr. and Debbie (Collins) Brailer. Jason was a painter by trade. He recently has been working for the family business, Miracle Decks. In his spare time, he loved spending his time with his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Jan (Moore) Miracle; sons, Owen, Layne; daughters, Kiera (Chris) Callicoat, Kaylin Bobb, Kaylee, Madison, Jae’Lynn; father, Ronald (Missy) Miracle Jr; mom, Roeberta (Hasson) Lowry; step father, Ronald Brailer; brothers, Jeremy Miracle, Johnathan Miracle, Chad Brailer, Jacob Miracle; sisters, Heather (Mike) Fisher, Tonya (Bo) Boss, Tiffny (Justin) Ayers; grandchildren, CJ, RJ, Zayne, Ryland; grandpa, Ronald Miracle Sr.; and mother-in-law, Dory Moore.

In addition to his mother, Debbie (Collins) Brailer, he is preceded in death by his grandmother, Carol Miracle; father-in-law, Robert Moore; brother-in-law, Bobby Moore; and cousin, Sean Lynch.

Calling hours will be held on Monday June 19, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Tuesday June 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Fred Martin and Jeff Connar officiating. Burial will follow services at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

