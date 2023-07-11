Jason Tokie

Jason M. Tokie, 47, of Crooksville, affectionately known as “Tokie”, passed away unexpectedly, on July 7, 2023, at Genesis Emergency Department, Somerset, after a life filled with love, laughter, and a deep passion for sports. Born on February 18, 1976, in Zanesville, Jason was a man who was as friendly as he was funny, leaving a lasting impact on everyone he met. He was the beloved son of Robert E. “Bob” (Terry) Tokie and Donna Shuster. Jason was a devoted husband to his wife, LeeAnn Tokie, and a loving father to his children, Deshawn Tokie, Jasmine (Anthony Johnson) Tokie, Jocelynn (Ethan Rutter) Tokie, Joel Tokie, Jayden Tokie, Emilee (Dalton Moore) Miller, and Evan Miller. He was also a doting grandfather to Kamdyn Johnson and Brynnleigh Rutter, Proud brother to Kenny (Areba) Epler, Tom (Tiffany) Cottrell, Joe Epler, Kelly (Charles Deem) Pickles, and Dawn Whitt; also survived by a special nephew, Cole Pickles. Tokie’s family extended beyond blood relations, including multiple acquaintances, co-workers, and friends he considered family. He was preceded in death by his beloved big brother, Eddie Tokie and little brother, Ret Tokie. Jason was a 1994 graduate of Crooksville High School, where he excelled in sports, particularly football. His athletic prowess was evident in the 1993 Regional Championship when he completed an interception in the first series in overtime against Amanda. This was followed by a touchdown that sent the Ceramics to the state semifinals that year. His love for sports did not end with his school years; he was a true athlete and dedicated his energy to everything he did, including golf. Jason was also a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan and a supporter of the Las Vegas Raiders. After high school, he served in the United States Navy for three years, demonstrating his commitment to his country. Following his service, he worked various jobs and most recently as a Kiln Fireman for CERCO, where he was respected and admired by his colleagues. His work ethic and dedication were evident in everything he did, and he was a valued member of the team. Jason’s life was characterized by his love for his family, his passion for sports, and his dedication to his work. He was a man who lived life to the fullest, always ready with a joke to lighten the mood or a word of encouragement for those in need. His friendly demeanor and infectious laughter will be deeply missed by all who know him. Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 2pm – 7pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held at 12pm with Pastor Marc Caton officiating, with burial to conclude in Crooksville Cemetery next to Eddie and Ret. In remembering Jason, we celebrate a life well-lived, a man well-loved, and a legacy that will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know him. His memory will live on in the hearts of his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. You may sign the online register book or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com