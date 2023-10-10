Jean Abel

Jean M. (Rider) Abel, 94, passed away peacefully at the Oaks at Bethesda, Zanesville, after a 5-year residency, on October 10, 2023. She was born on November 5, 1928, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Guy and Mabel (Price) Rider and lived a life full of love, strength, and dedication to her family and community. Jean was a devoted mother to her two children, Cindy Sue (Keith) Swope and John Michael (Tracy) Abel. She was a cherished grandmother to Bill Hockman, Casey Hockman, and Chelsea J. (Khalid) Elhadi, and a treasured great-grandmother to Ava, Emma, Conner, and Kami. Jean also held a special place in her heart for her numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert D. Abel, her parents, her brothers and sisters-in-law, William (Mary) Rider, Jerry (May) Rider, Jim (Inez) Rider, and her sister, Ella “Mandy” Virta. Jean spent many years as a trimmer at Robinson Ransbottom Pottery, where her skills and dedication were well respected. Beyond her professional life, Jean was an active participant in her community. She was a proud member of the local Eastern Star Chapter and the Roseville American Legion Post 71 Ladies Auxiliary. Her membership with the Ladies Auxiliary spanned an impressive 65 years, a testament to her commitment and love for her community. A true sports enthusiast, Jean had a lifelong love for Ohio’s home teams. She was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, and Cleveland Browns. She enjoyed watching games and cheering on her teams with her family and friends. Jean’s love for sports was only surpassed by her love for her family. She adored her family and cherished every moment spent with them. She was known for her love of simple pleasures, like car rides, enjoying ice cream and taking field trips with the other residents at the Oaks. She had a unique ability to turn these simple moments into cherished memories. Calling hours will be held Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 5pm – 7pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, where the Roseville Legion Ladies Auxiliary will hold their ceremony honoring Jean. Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 13, 2023, at Ross-Frash Funeral Home beginning at 11:00 am with Rev. Darren Tolbert officiating. The funeral will conclude in Rose Hill Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. A meal held in her honor will take place following the service at the Roseville American Legion Reception Hall. A covered dish is welcome. You may sign the online register book at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com