Jean Whiteley

Jean Ann Whiteley, 79, of Byesville, passed away Monday (October 9, 2023) at the home of her sister.

She was born February 24, 1944 in Oxford Township (near Newcomerstown), daughter of the late Fisher King and Josephine (Farley) King.

A 1962 graduate of Newcomerstown High School, Jean worked at several locations, including Bobbie Brooks as a seamstress, as a waitress at a Dover restaurant, and babysat when she could. She also worked at NCR, March Electric, and Kurz-Kasch.

She enjoyed sports, especially following the Cleveland Guardians and Cleveland Browns. She played softball with the NCR team as well.

Jean was a loving daughter, spouse, and sibling. She was never known to say anything unkind or vulgar and never gossiped. She worked hard all of her life. She was always helping anyone with anything – if she had it and you needed it, then it was yours. She was a true friend and loyal to her family.

Jean was a member of the Stop 9 Church of Christ. She loved the church and she encouraged others to be loving, kind, and live a Godly life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Whiteley; and two brothers, Hiwatha King and Pawnee King.

She is survived by two brothers, Alvin R. (Jen) King of Newcomerstown and Timothy A. King of Cambridge; and six sisters, Juanita Clark of Sugarcreek, Allabrantha “Alla” Johnson of DuQuoin IL, Fawn (Raymond) Wayble of Freeport, Lassy “Laughing Water” Street of Anderson SC, Wenonah Waugh of Newcomerstown, and Brenda (Jimmy) Collins of Byesville. Jean did not have any children, but always claimed her sister, Brenda, and her brother, Tim, as her children. She is also survived by eleven nephews and twelve nieces; many great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins; her special friends, Susan Patterson, Sandy Tyson, and her neighbor, Kathy; and her special pets: her dog, Maxwell; and her cat, Pepper.

Visitation will be held Thursday (October 12, 2023) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Black-Epperson Funeral Home, Byesville, where funeral services will be held Friday (October 13, 2023) at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at Pisgah Cemetery.

Personal condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.black-eppersonfuneralhomes.com