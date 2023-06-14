Jeffeory Butler

Jeffeory Donavan Butler, 67, of Frazeysburg, died Tuesday evening, June 13, 2023 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House.

Born December 7, 1955 in Coshocton, Ohio he was a son of the late Daniel V. and Shirley A. (Larr) Butler and a 1974 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. Jeff was a retired schoolteacher with 37 years combined at Tri-Valley Local Schools and most recently West Muskingum Schools. He had a huge heart and a giving soul, always helping and putting others before himself. For many years Jeff selflessly coached basketball, baseball, and football at Tri-Valley, West Muskingum and Ohio University- Zanesville Campus. He was a tinkerer and collector of all kinds; you could find him in his garage with his cars and boats when he wasn’t coaching. Jeff led the first high school fishing club in the area at West Muskingum, where he was able to encourage several students to participate and even take four boats to the state qualifying tournaments around the state of Ohio. He was an animal lover and had various pets throughout the years. Jeff leaves behind one miniature Doberman Pinscher, Copenhagen.

Surviving is his wife of 35 years, Peggy Sue (Barnhard) Butler, whom he married on May 13, 1988; a son, Calib (Kayla) Butler of Frazeysburg; three grandchildren, Peyton, Daniel and Kane Butler; five siblings, Gregory “Runt” (Karen) Butler, Danette “Dee” (Bill Watson) Prince, Ed (Cari) Butler, Mindy (Mark) Havens and Danny Vic (Sola) Butler; nineteen nieces and nephews, Carrie, Cassie, Callie, Rhett, Sara, Ali, Joby, Josh, Cam, Carlie, Taylor, Trey, Maceo, Matteo, Amber, Angela, Kyle, Claire and Dominic; many great nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law, Mary Barnhard (Rick) Hunter; and three sisters-in-law, Linda (Bob) Moran, Teresa (Kyle) Denman and Julie Barnhard.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Jordan Michael Butler, his father-in-law, Dolan “Barney” Barnhard and a brother-in-law, Danny Barnhard.

Jeff was a giver, and the family would like his legacy to be carried out even if it is just helping one person. They ask in lieu of flowers that you make a memorial contribution in Jeffeory’s honor to a charity of your choice.

Friends and family may call from 4:00pm-8:00pm, Friday, June 16, 2023 and from Noon till 4:00pm, Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.

A celebration of life service will be held for Jeff at a later date.