Jerry Beebe Jr.

Jerry Lee Beebe Jr., 58 of Derwent, passed away September 17, 2023, at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, OH.

He was born September 26, 1964, in Cambridge, OH, son of the late, Jerry Lee Beebe Sr. and Shirley Margaret (Long) Campbell.

He is survived by his daughter Kaitlyn Beebe of Cambridge; grandchildren, Cody McBride, Christoper Beebe; Siblings, Betty (Jake) Bailey of Philo, Ernest (Rhonda) Beebe of Pleasant City, Gary (Melissa) Beebe of Staunton, Virginia, Raymond (Tia) Campbell of Pleasant City, James (Tracey) Campbell of Derwent,

Bill (Tina) Campbell of Senecaville, Several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Florence and Ernest Beebe.

Calling hours will take place from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, September 25, 2023, at Bonnell Cremations Funerals Receptions, 420 N. 8th St. Cambridge, OH 43725. Per his wishes cremation will take place after the services take place.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

To sign the online guestbook or to make a donation please visit www.bonnellcfr.com