Jerry Harrison

Jerry Lee (Hap) Harrison, 70, went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2023 after a long battle with leukemia and lymphoma. He was born on July 19, 1953, a son of the late Donald and Phyllis (Riggs) Harrison. He graduated from Maysville High School. Jerry retired from OK Coal and Concrete after 41 years as a truck driver. Hap loved Westerns, NASCAR, boating, fishing, Ohio State and all sports. He loved vacationing in Key West, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Millie (Nykile) Harrison whom he married on July 14, 1984. One brother Larry Harrison. One sister Sandy (Dennis) Shuttlerworth of Lancaster. One nephew Tyler. Two step-sons David (Valerie) Carr and Donnie (Tina) Carr. One step-granddaughter Rochelle Carr, whom he adored. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Gary who passed away at birth.

Family and friends may call from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday July 27, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday July 28, 2023 with Pastor Gary Cooper officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the great doctors and staff at the James Cancer Center, Genesis Cancer Center, Genesis Hospice, and Dr. Dunmyer’s office and staff.