Jimmie “Jim” Costello

Jimmie “Jim” G. Costello, 80, of Pleasant City, passed away peacefully at his home July 28, 2023 surrounded by his family.

Jim was born in Kingwood WV on December 8, 1942 to Schelar and Mabel (Molisee) Costello. He graduated from Kingwood High School in 1961. He enlisted in the US Air Force and served from 1962-1966. Jim graduated from Electronic Technician School in Pittsburgh PA in 1968. He was then hired at NCR in Cambridge, where he worked as a computer technician until 1992. Later, he and some fellow workers started a computer programming business in Byesville.

On January 4, 1965 Jim married Carol Joyce Cain at Sharon Presbyterian Church in Sharon OH. In 1970, they purchased a farm near Pleasant City, which was Jim’s true love.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Faye Ford, Bonnie Martin, Marie Wolfe, Barbara Wolfe, and Helen Bishop; and his brothers, Bill, Bubby, and Darrell Costello.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Carol Joyce; daughter, Traci (Ron) Largent; son, Matt (Kelly) Costello; grandchildren, Justin Largent, Hayden Largent, Shylin Costello, Jaden Costello, and Cody Largent; and his brothers, Bud, Don, and Tony Costello.

Visitation will be held Tuesday (August 1, 2023) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Black-Epperson Funeral Home, Byesville, where funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Randy Mercer officiating.

Burial will be at Buffalo Cemetery, with military graveside honors conducted by the Guernsey County Veterans Council.

