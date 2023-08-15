Jimmy Lawyer

Jimmy R. Lawyer, 78 of Buckeye Lake, passed away on August 14, 2023, at Mount Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio after an extended illness.

He was born on March 10, 1945, in Zanesville, Oh, son of the late Ralph Mitchell Sr. and Evelyn (Lawyer) Grubb. Jim graduated from Zanesville High School in 1963. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and served four years, where he was a jet aircraft mechanic. He married his high school sweetheart, Sandy, in 1965 and had four children. He retired from Owens-Illinois Brockway Glass in 1987, after 19 years of service.

During retirement, he was an avid gun enthusiast and enjoyed going to the range, as well as collecting them. He loved history and would watch wartime and western movies every chance he had. He loved old classic cars and would reminisce about all the beautiful cars he had through the years. He enjoyed the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Jim loved a good joke, and making people laugh and smile made him happy. He was a very loving husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sandy (Teeters) Lawyer; three children: Todd (Michele) Lawyer, Melissa (Ed) Bauer II, and Damon Lawyer; five grandchildren: Taryn, Rosie, Trace, Samuel, Grant; three great-grandchildren; and special nephew, Chad Newton.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant son, Jimmy R. Lawyer Jr.; sister, Mary Newton; stepfather, Paul Grubb; and brother-in-law, Butch Newton.

Calling hours will be held on Monday August 21, 2023, from 2:00–4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral. Full military honors will be presented by the United States Air Force in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058 and the American Legion Post 29 at 4:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with Rev. Darren Tolbert officiating services.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home are assisting the Lawyer family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com