Joan Wright

Joan Elizabeth (Zartman) Wright, 80, went to be with the Lord Friday morning, October 27, 2023 at Morrison House in Zanesville. She was known as Granny and loved by all.

Born May 20, 1943 she was a daughter of the late Lester W. and Ida Mae (Monroe) Zartman of New Lexington. Joan retired from Cooper Standard, formally ITT Higbie, after 35 years of service. She was a true Buckeye Fan and never missed an opportunity to cheer for her favorite team. Joan enjoyed gardening and was a proud supporter of the military and veteran organizations. What Joan loved the most was spending time with her family.

Surviving are her five children, Robert Nolan (Cathy) Wright, Deborah Ann (James) Wright-Morgan, Dawni Leigh (Dave) Carroll, Frank Dewey (Melinda) Mathews and Karen Kaylene Dickerson; siblings, Lester (Sonny) Zartman, Shirley Wamack and Virginia McDonald; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her late husband, Nolan Carol Wright; siblings, Esther Rice, John Zartman and a son in-law, Dave Clark.

A graveside funeral service will be 2:00pm, Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Smith Chapel Cemetery, 4895 Reform Road NE, Newark, OH 43055.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of our dear mother, Joan, to Genesis Hospice Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville OH 43701.