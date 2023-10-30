Joann Bryan Cubbison

Joann Ruth Bryan Cubbison , 87 of Zanesville died at 6:20 AM Monday, October 30, 2023 at the Altercare Coshocton.

She was born December 31, 1935 in Zanesville, Ohio the daughter of Basil Stewart and Margaret Erwine Stewart.

Joann retired as a manager from the Good Samaritan Hospital Credit Union. She was a very active member of North Terrace Church of Christ and enjoyed arts & crafts, especially tole painting and ceramics. Throughout her life she was an avid camper & at one time was involved in the Zane Trail Campers Club having served as president and was also involved in the International Airstream Camping Club.

She is survived by three sons, Jim Bryan, Dave Bryan and Doug (Kay) Bryan; Grandchildren, Annie (Matt) White, Joy Moore, Laurel (Destin) Clarkson, Pierce Bryan, April (Eric) Keever, Alan Bryan, Ashlee (Dalton) Dains; 7 Great Great Grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her 1st Husband, James Edward Bryan Sr. ; 2nd Husband, Hearl Ross “Cubby” Cubbison and two brothers, Robert Stewart & John Stewart.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon with funeral service to follow at 12:00 Noon Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Meaige officiating. Burial will conclude at the Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to North Terrace Church of Christ.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements.