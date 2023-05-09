Joe Miller

Joseph C. Miller, 92 of Chandlersville, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at The Oaks at Bethesda.

Joe was born on August 10, 1920 in Chandlersville to the late William and Lura (Barnes) Miller. He worked as a lifetime area farmer, the Ohio Ferro Alloy, as well as the B & O Railroad. He was a member of the Chandlersville Methodist Church, and was also a member of the Gage and Gavel Lodge #448 F & AM, the Farm Bureau, and the Chandlersville Grange.

Joe is survived by his children, his son, Gary (Janie) Miller; his daughter, Elaine Miller; his grandchildren, Chad (Keeley) Miller, Erin (Joe) Bereczki, Lindsay (Matt) Miller, Matthew (Emily) Ring; as well as his five great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his wife of seventy-one years, Anna Jeanette (Street) Miller, who passed away on July 20, 2022; all of his sisters, Elizabeth Wolfe, Ruth Frazier, Katherine Frazier, and Mary Earhart.

Visitations will be from 11 to 1 pm on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm with Pastor Eddie Warne officiating. Joe will be laid to rest beside his wife in Chandlersville Cemetery.