John Bauer

John W. Bauer, 82, of Zanesville, died at 2:25 P.M. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Adams Lane Care Center, Zanesville. He was born June 29, 1940 in Zanesville, son of the late Earl and Hazel (Newsom) Bauer. John worked as a carpenter machine operator at Rockwell International and had a passion for boxing, he was a member of the Golden Gloves of America, and he enjoyed woodworking and was a “jack of all trades”.

He is survived by a brother, Earl D. (Lafricia) Bauer; a sister, Roberta (Larry) Lenhart and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a nephew, John P. Bauer.

A dignified cremation will take place under the direction of BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE. John will be laid to rest by his mother at Greenwood Cemetery, Zanesville.

