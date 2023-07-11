John Glenn’s Emerson Selected 22nd Overall in MLB Draft

CAMBRIDGE, OH- It’s an amazing thing when dreams turn into reality. That is what happened to former John Glenn shortstop Colt Emerson Sunday night. He was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Seattle Mariners at 22 overall.

Emerson becomes the first Ohio position player drafted out of high school in 16 years. Last season Emerson hit .458 with 8 home runs and 25 runs batted in. He also swiped 26 bases. The Mariners ended their 20 year postseason drought in 2022. Seattle came into the year with the 24th ranked farm system according to MLB.com. Emerson is committed to Auburn University and will have a decision to make soon on pro ball or college.