John Gravens

John William Gravens was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday night, September 24, 2023, in the presence of his family and in the care of Shriver’s Hospice. John was born January 17, 1942, in Cambridge, Ohio to Joseph Sr. and Helen Gravens.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph “Joe” and Helen Gravens; his brothers, Joseph “Joe” Gravens Jr., Peter Gravens, and his sister Helen “Hennie” Ritch; his former wife and friend, Mary Gravens; and his sons, Maurice “Bud” Waddell Jr. and William “Bill” Waddell.

John is survived by his daughter, Haley “Spring” (Dwaine) Black; his daughter-in-law, Margaret Waddell; his grandchildren, Maurice “Buddy” (Alison) Waddell III, Jessica Waddell, Jeremy (Athena) Waddell, Kristin (Erick) Arthurs, Elizabeth “Beth” Waddell, Eric (Ashlee) Black, Emilee (Brandon) Waddell, and Hannah Black; as well as his great-grandchildren, Andrea Waddell, Brooklyn Waddell, Lily Arthurs, and Madeline “Maddie” Black.

John loved his country and always said it was an honor to serve. He served two different tours of duty in the United States Army. John loved his church family at Harmony Christian Church, where Pastor Lester and Ruth Bell always made him feel loved. John enjoyed weight lifting, body-building, hunting, fishing, and trapping in his youth.

In his later years, John enjoyed attending Church and lunch dates at Pizza Hut or Marlenes with his daughter. He always had a heart for people and animals and would help anyone in need. A firm handshake and your word meant a lot to him.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the wonderful staff of Shriver’s Hospice, especially his granddaughter/nurse Kristin Arthurs for the loving care she gave. The family appreciates the staff for navigating a difficult time in their lives and making every step of the way a smooth one.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Harmony Christian Church, 7024 Clay Pike Road, Cambridge, Ohio, or to the Shriver’s Hospice Foundation, or the Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Friends and family may call from 11 am to 1 pm on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord. Funeral services for John will be held at 1 pm on the same day. Pastor Lester Bell will officiate the service. John will be laid to rest in Guernsey County Memory Gardens with Military Honors provided by Guernsey County Veterans Council.

www.farusfh.com