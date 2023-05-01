John Harris

John W. Harris II, 83 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on November 20, 1939, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late John W. Harris and Lula (Jones) Harris. John was a veteran of the Army. He later worked as a truck driver for many years at OK Coal, Hennes Trucking, and later retired from Dunn’s Trucking. John didn’t know a stranger and was loved by all. He enjoyed his Western movies and listening to Johnny Cash. In his spare time, he loved to play cornhole, horseshoes, and pool. Above all, he enjoyed his time spent with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Helen (Barnett) Harris; daughters, Linda (Mike) Saxton, Cindy (Rick) Talbert, Tammy Wood; sons, John (Tonya) Harris II, Shane Harris, Carl Gheen, Chris Gheen; brother, Fred Harris; sisters, Patty Lynn, Linda Gheen; MANY grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and special friends, Larry & Lilly Kirkbride.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Harris; sister, Saundra Harris; son-in-law, Jeff Wood; and 1 grandchild.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday May 4, 2023, from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Thursday May 4, 2023, at 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with Rev. Darren Tolbert officiating. Burial will follow services at Greenwood Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio.

Following services and burial, the Eagles #302 of Zanesville, Ohio, will be holding a potluck in honor of John.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

