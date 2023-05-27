John “Jay” McCague

John “Jay” David McCague, 59 of Cambridge, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2023, under hospice care at the Embassy of Cambridge.

He was born on August 21, 1963, in Akron, Ohio, son of the late Don McCague and Virginia Phillips. Jay worked as a cook for many years. In his spare time, he loved bicycling and the outdoors.

He is survived by his sisters, April (Brian Adkins) Sisson, Penny Brinker, Peggy McCague; brothers, Rick Sisson, Don McCague, Jamie McCague; girlfriend, Angie; and many friends and family.

Per Jay’s wishes, no calling hours or services will be held at this time. A dignified cremation will take place.

Bonnell: Cremations. Funerals. & Receptions is assisting the family at this time.

