John Jay Tompkins

John J. Tompkins, 91 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2023 at his sons’ residence. John was born in Coshocton, Ohio on August 30, 1932. He is the son of Harry Roger and Margaret E. (Mencer) Tompkins.

John retired in 1992 after working for over 32 years at a Freight Agent for Conrail Railroad Company. John was a previous member of the Pleasant Grove Grange and the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.

John is survived by his two sons, Tom Tompkins and Paul Tompkins; his grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Tompkins; and his nephews, Dan (LaTrelle) Ellis and Don Ellis.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Tompkins, who passed away May 8, 2019; his sister-in-law, Helen Ellis

Please make memorial contributions in John’s name to Genesis Hospice, Morrison House, 715 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio.

Visitations will be 12 to 1 pm on Friday, October 13, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Service will be held at 1 pm with Pastor Jeff Belt officiating.

