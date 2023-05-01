John Newland

John R. Newland, 78 of Philo, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

John was born, “At a very young age” in Pocahontas, AR on November 24, 1944. John is the son of John D. and Inell B. (Thomas) Newland. John was a 1963 graduate of Philo High School. After high school, he enlisted in the US Army in 1964. He served as a Specialist 4th Class missile loader in Vietnam from December 16, 1965 to December 16, 1966. He retired from the United Telephone Company of Ohio, now known as Brightspeed after 30 years service. He owned and operated his own gun shop ‘John’s Gun Shop’ in the 1990’s. He was an avid outdoorsman with a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking trips to Canada, as well as creating woodcrafts in his later years. John gave his heart to the Lord in the final weeks of his life.

John is survived by his grandchildren, Amanda (Cameron) Chapman, Brad (April) Finck, Brandon Chapman, and Sarah Scott; his great-grandchildren, Kennedy Chapman, Colt Chapman, Olivia Finck, John Finck, and Izaiah Zanders; a special nephew, Wayne Newland; special niece, Heather Bowers; his brothers, Joe Newland, Tommy Newland, and Dean Newland; and an adopted granddaughter, Kristian Wilden.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his wife whom he married September 1, 1967, Linda Newland, who passed away March 29, 2017; his daughter, Anita Finck who passed away July 25, 2022; his siblings, Lewis W. Newland Sr., Phil Newland, Bob Newland, and Shirley Rice; and his lifelong friend, Gail Chambers.

Visitations will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday. Pastor J. DiVincenzo will officiate the service. John will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetery. Full Military honors provided by VFW Post #1058 and the US Army Color Guard.

