Johnston Downing

Johnston Downing Jr., 67 of Zanesville, passed away on October 6, 2023, at the Embassy of Newark.

He was born on April 4, 1956, son of the late Johnston Downing Sr.

Anyone with any information on Mr. Johnston Downing Jr., please call DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home at 740-452-9356 or see us at 56 south 5th street Zanesville, Ohio 43701.