Joseph “Joe” Riggs

Joseph Ray “Joe” Riggs Sr., 85 of Nashport, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Friday October 6, 2023 at 1:45PM. He was born January 3, 1938 in Crooksville, son of the late Burt and Anna Kinnard Riggs.

Joe graduated from Crooksville High School, Class of 1958. He worked at Lancaster Electroplating and then McGraw Edison for many years. Joe retired as a welder after 25 years from Burnham Boiler in 2001. Following his retirement he did custodial work at the American Legion Post 29 and the VFW Post 1058. Joe was a member of Post 29 for 40 years. He was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Joe was an avid bowler. He was a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeye’s football and the Cincinnati Reds baseball teams. Joe loved being outdoors. He took pride in mowing his grass and tinkering around the house.

Joe is survived by his wife of 45 years Susan “Shelley” Harris Riggs, whom he married May 24, 1978. Joe and Shelley met in June of 1973 while bartending at Ray’s Place. Together they had a daughter Angela “Angie“ (Steve) Riggs Russell; grandson Tyler Allen Russell and granddaughter Hannah Jo Russell; two brothers, Donald Riggs and Danny (Debbie) Riggs; In-laws Barb (Dan) Sherman, Holly (Kirby) Minnich, Pam Harris, Nicole Harris, Phil (Sally) Harris, many nieces and nephews; special friends the family of David (Thelma) King family; and his fur baby Maggie Mae

From a previous marriage he is survived by son Joseph (Becky) Riggs Jr.; daughters Jill Riggs Williams, Lori (Mike) Halsey and Kelly (Tim) Kennedy; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild

In addition to his parents Joe was proceeded in death by his son Mark Riggs, one great-great grandchild; one brother Robert “Billie” Riggs, three sisters Barbara Miller, Patty Lyons and Phyllis Harrison; a brother-in-law Steve Harris; mother and father-in-law, Bernard (Juanita) Harris; many fur babies, but one special little one Bella Rose.

A special Thanks to Shriver’s Hospice for their passionate care of Joe; Kristin Dickson, NP, Melissa Scott, RN, Destiny Harper (aide) and Pastor Jason Boggs.

Calling hours are Wednesday October 11, 2023 from 2:00 to 5:00 P.M. at Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with service immediately following at 5:00 P.M. with Pastor Jason Boggs officiating. If you are unable to attend services, please join the family at the VFW, 1318 Putnam Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701, at 6:00 P.M. as they continue to celebrate Joe’s life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriver’s Hospice Foundation or The Muskingum County Animal Shelter.

