Joseph Worley

Joseph Edward “Ed” Worley, 73, of Ocala, Florida died in the early morning hours of Friday, October 20, 2023, in Genesis Hospital following a brief illness.

Ed was born one of eight children on October 2, 1950, to his late parents, Pernell, and Alice (Fincher) Worley.

Ed honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War until his discharge in 1969. Upon returning from his tour of duty, Ed and his wife, Geraldine were married on December 28, 1970. They spent the next few decades raising and cultivating a wonderful family. Ed spent most of his professional life as a maintenance worker, but his true calling was that of a firefighter. For nearly three decades, Ed selflessly laid his life on the line as a member of the West Marion Volunteer Fire Department where he served as the Assistant Chief. Ed was a Christian and celebrated his faith within the walls of Anchor Church in Crooksville when he and Geraldine visited their daughter.

Left behind to mourn his passing are his wife of 53 years, Geraldine Worley; his daughters, Shawn (James) Miller, Stacie (Brandon) Bedard, Sabrina Stanley and Shari (Ted) Southall; siblings, Debbie Tindall, Jeffrey Worley, Howard Worley, and Ronald Worley; his grandchildren who he adored, Echo, Autumn, Micah, Matthew Southall, Bryce Bedard, Kody-Lee (McKenzie) Miller and his great-grandson, Gunnar Miller.

In addition to his parents, welcoming Ed into eternal life are his siblings, Linda Kirkland, Johnny Worley and Vera Atherton.

The family has chosen to mourn privately and have Ed cremated where he will then be returned to his home in Ocala where a celebration of life will be held at a later date.