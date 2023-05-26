Judith Camp

Judith Ann Camp, 82, of Zanesville, died at 12:01 A.M. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at her home. She was born July 30, 1940, in Kimbolton, a daughter of the late Ralph and Sarah (Calvert) Sarchet. She worked as a Respiratory Therapist for Licking Memorial Hospital. Judith was a member of Mt. Sterling United Methodist Church, loved to crochet, and enjoyed travelling the United States in her camper.

She is survived by her son Bernard Lee (Judy) Camp; two daughters, Melody Camp and Denise (Joe) Wolf; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one brother Randy Sarchet; and four sisters, Laura, Becky, Wanda and Linda.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard D. Camp, whom she married August 27, 1955; and two brothers, Paul and Jim Sarchet.

Friends and family may call one hour prior to the Memorial Service which will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating.

To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com