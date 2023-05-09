Juvenile Injured in Four Wheeler Accident

A juvenile was injured while riding his Honda Four Wheeler Monday evening.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a 911 call in regards to an injury accident on Township Road 322 near State Route 83 in Keene Township.

Authorities said the juvenile was driving the four wheeler on Township Road 322 when he lost control.

The sheriff’s office said the four wheeler overturned ejecting the driver.

The child was transported to the helipad at Richard Downing Airport where he was taken by Cleveland Metro Lifeflight to Akron Children’s Hospital.