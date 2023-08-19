Karen Lang

Karen Rose Lang passed away on the evening of Friday, August 18, 2023 surrounded by her family at Genesis Morrison House after a battle with dementia. Born January 30,1941 in Zanesville, Ohio to Carl and Carrie (Untied) Arnold, Karen was a 1959 graduate of Bishop Rosecrans High School after which she went to work as a bookkeeper for a local accountant.

On June 16,1962, she embarked on a lifetime adventure by marrying her high school sweetheart, Andrew Lang. Together, they would purchase Northside Beach with Pon Smith in 1967, for which she would do the bookkeeping and memberships, while raising their four small children. After selling their share of the business, Karen went on to work at Good Samaritan Medical Center in medical records, and eventually became the medical staff coordinator until her retirement in 1998. She then went on to operate a medical transcription service with her daughter for several years. Karen was a devout lifelong member of the St. Nicholas Catholic Church. She served as treasurer for the West Muskingum Athletic Boosters for several years. She was a wonderful baker, especially her pies and “world famous” sugar cookies. Through the years she gifted many family and friends her hand-crocheted afghans. She was an expert Canasta and Bridge player, and an avid Ohio State and Cincinnati Reds fan. She was a frugal saver, but couldn’t pass up a bargain, as evidenced by the large closet full of candles and seasonal decor she maintained. She spent many years helping to take care of her grandchildren, and served as a spare grandma to many of their friends.

In addition to her husband of 61 years, she leaves to cherish her memory her four children: Michael (Diana) Lang of Zanesville; Matthew (Amy) Lang of Annapolis, MD; Marc Lang of Zanesville and Jordana Lang of Nashport. Eight grandchildren: Kayla Lang, Andrea Lang, Chelsey (Rothman) Driver, Kaitlin (Chris) Fleming, Austin Lang, Ashlan Lang, Morgan Lang and Patrick Lang. Step-grandchildren: Kaleigh (Cedric) Harris and Tyler (Rachel) Spragg. Twelve great-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren. Brothers: L. Eugene (Billie) Arnold and Jerry (Theresa) Arnold. Her sister and best friend, Carol May. Numerous beloved nieces and nephews, her goddaughters Ellen Winland and Janelle Milner.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Romaine Joseph; brother, Carl “Bub” Arnold; nephews, Dan Joseph, Steve Joseph; great-nephew Jerry Milner; brothers-in-law, Jerry May, Bill Joseph, Tom Lang, and sister-in-law, Carol (Norris) Lang. Special thanks to the wonderful Morrison House staff, as well as her home aides, Jennifer, Cindy and Naomi, for their loving care and support.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Nicholas Catholic Church on Friday August 24 at 10:30 AM with Fr. Martin Ralko as celebrant. Burial to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Morrison House, West Muskingum Boosters or a charity of your choosing.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Karen’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.