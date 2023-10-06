Karen Luck

ZANESVILLE

Karen Jo Luck, 78, passed away Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Beckett House in New Concord. She was born January 13, 1945, in Zanesville to the late Stephen Stanger and Eleanor Rathburn Stanger George. She was a 1963 graduate of Zanesville High School. Karen was very active at her church South Zanesville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. Her number one thing was Ohio State football, and she also was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians.

Surviving are her daughters: Deborah Sue (Robert) Radcliff, Karolyn (Tony) Adams and Barbara (Michael Middaugh) Moore; her sisters: Judy (Walt) Schreiner, Val Brown and Cathy (Ron) Teegardin; six grandchildren: Morgan (Chris) Buckey, Lexi (Tyler) Tolliver, Robert (Macy Eagleson) Radcliff, Noah Moore, Grace Moore and Katelyn Middaugh; two great grandchildren: Owen Buckey and Stephanie Smith; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother Denny Stanger; a brother-in-law Zach Brown; stepfather Richard George; and her beloved dog Lucy.

Calling hours will be from 12 to 1 PM Monday, October 9, at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will begin at 1 PM in the Snouffer Chapel. Burial will follow in Zanesville Memorial Park.

