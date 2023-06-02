Karin Goins

Karin “Sheila” Goins, 72, of Zanesville, OH, passed away May 31, 2023. Sheila was born March 6, 1951 to Richard and Caroline Wyatt.

Sheila is preceded in death by her parents; Richard Wyatt and Caroline Lazen; husband; Isaac Goins; and 1 son, Shane Goins

Sheila leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Michelle Bush, Shannon Harding and Jon (Carole) Singer; grandchildren, Justina, Jasmine and 9 others; 6 great grandchildren; siblings, Ruby (Rick) Bay and Tracy (Anthony) Wyatt; several other friends and family.

Sheila enjoyed country music and wathcing T.V. She also was know to enjoy her pudding. Those that knew her, knew how she would always fidget with her finger. Most importantly Sheila loved her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids.

Cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.