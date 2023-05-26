Kathleen Brooks

Kathleen Jo Brooks, 75, of Zanesville, died at 6:12 A.M. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Altercare, Zanesville. She was born June 9, 1947 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Roy H, and Ruth E. (Bishop) Sarbaugh. Kathleen was a 1965 graduate of Maysville High School.

She is survived by her husband, William D. Brooks, her high school sweetheart and love of 54 years, whom she married September 10, 1967; two children, Matthew J. Brooks and Amy Jo Brooks; three sisters, Carol Ann Hoff, Nancy Lee (David) Green, and Mary Ellen (Tim) Rhodes and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE with Mr. William L. Meaige officiating. She will be laid to rest at Zanesville Memorial Park, Zanesville.

