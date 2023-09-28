Kathy Chevalier

Kathy E. Allen-Chevalier, 68 of Zanesville, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2023, at Genesis Morrison House of Zanesville.

She was born on April 24, 1955, daughter of the late Carl “Dick” Richard McAvoy and Eleanor Virginia (Lumbatis) McAvoy. Kathy graduated from Zanesville High School. She worked for United Technologies/Essex Wire for over 30 years and later worked at Longaberger Co. and Auto Zone Distribution Center. In her spare time, she enjoyed her “paint by numbers” and listening to music. Above all, she enjoyed spending her free time with her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Donald Chevalier; sons, Jamie Jewell, Christopher “Shawn” Jewell, Bill (Shayla) Allen, Bob Allen; sister, Dianne (Rick) Davis; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; nieces, Kelly (Joe) Bauer, Stephanie (John) Ralph; several cousins; aunt and uncle, Dorothy and Leon Phipps.

In addition to her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by her first husband of 30 years, Lewis Allen; and brother, Carl “Rick” McAvoy Jr.

Calling hours will be held on Monday October 2, 2023, from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Tuesday October 3, 2023, at 11 AM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home with Chaplain Don Harris officiating. Burial will follow services at St. Paul Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

