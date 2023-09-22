Kavynn Eddy

Kavynn Matthew-Miles Eddy, 11 months of Zanesville, suddenly passed away on September 21, 2023.

He was born on October 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio, son of John Norris and Kaylee Eddy. Kavynn was one of the happiest babies with the biggest smile, his smile and belly laugh were contagious. Although he was with us for such a brief time, he touched so many lives. He was loved by anyone whom he encountered, Kavynn never met a stranger. Kavynn will always be remembered for his strength and perseverance, beginning with his fight with Gastroschisis. Kavynn will always be our tiny superhero.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Tina Higgins, Beverly Archer, Michael Eddy, John Norris Sr.; great-grandparents, Connie Eddy, Peggy Hamilton; aunts, Kaylynn Eddy, Alison Eddy, Lora Mancuso, Tracy Payton, Lashae Johnson, Amilyon Hargraves, Jonelle Allender, Jocelyn Warner, Emily Goodrich; uncles, Jeffrey Norris, Dustin Jones; several other aunts, uncles, cousins, great-uncles, great-aunts, and friends.

In addition to his uncle, Brayden Hanning, he is preceded by his great-grandpa, John Eddy; aunt Jean and uncle Bill.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday September 26, 2023, from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held on Wednesday September 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Burial will follow services at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Zanesville, Ohio.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com