Kaylee Cravenor

Kaylee Lynn Cravenor, 36, of Zanesville Oh, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Kaylee was born on May 16, 1987, to Rod and Rhonda (Shinn) Cravenor. Kaylee is preceded in death by her father, Rod Cravenor; paternal grandparents, Barb and Wilbur Cravenor; maternal grandmother, Marsha Shumate; uncles, Scott Shinn and Adam Shinn.

Kaylee leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Rhonda Cravenor; twin sister, Kara (Damon) Kieffer; brother, Jared Cravenor and Jesse Dilley; nieces, Rowan Kieffer and Taylor Cravenor; foster mom and dad, Sandy and Ron Baughman; grandfathers, Craig (Karen) Shumate and Rick Shinn; as well as several other friends and family.

Kaylee was a graduate from Zanesville High School of 2005. She was a member of the Rolling Plains Church and Apostolic Cristian Church. Kaylee loved to sing and enjoy time with her friends and family. She will be missed by all that knew her.

You may call on the family for a memorial gathering on November 1, 2023, from 10am until 11am with services starting at 11am at the Apostolic Christian Church, 1148 Ridge Rd, Zanesville Oh. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.