Kenley Body

Kenley Raydale Body, 49, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Ohio State University Hospital. He was born September 12, 1974 in Ashtabula, Ohio, son of Melba Johnson and the late Kenneth R. Body. In addition to his father, Kent, Kenley is also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Sara Johnson; paternal grandparents, Charles and Frances Body; paternal great-grandparents, Addy and Dave Chapman; and aunts, Gwen Body and Shirley (Albert) Lumpkin.

Kenley leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Melba Johnson; his beloved children, Kenisha Body, Sean Franklin, Sia Franklin, Kendrick Body, Kenley R. Body, Jr., and Kavon Body; cherished grandchildren, Zyaire, Brynlee, Kiyah, Robert, Raniyah, Keelyn and Kaeleah; siblings, Kody (Karen) Body and Kennen (Chris) Body; many aunts and uncles; several cousins; special friend, Chris Allen; Godmother, Clem Cooper; and a host of many other friends and relatives.

Kenley was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan. From childhood he was an athlete, known to play many sports. Kenley enjoyed being outdoors fishing. He was a lover of cars and music. Kenley was also known to BBQ a delicious feast for his loved ones. Above all else, Kenley loved being a grandfather and treasured the time spent with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all who have helped during this difficult time, especially Lindsey and Leslie Watiker.

You may call on the family Wednesday, November 1, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 12:30 p.m., at Burrell Funeral Services. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.