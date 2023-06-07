Kenneth Hendershot

Kenneth Ray “Slink” Hendershot age 71, of Caldwell, OH passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Altercare Summit Acres Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Caldwell, surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 26, 1952 in Zanesville, OH a son of the late Harry Ray and Ruth Enid Garvin Hendershot.

He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caldwell and the Knights of Columbus Council 2565. Slink was a 1970 graduate of Caldwell High School, where he formed many lifelong friendships. He went on to have a successful career, working for the Dana Corporation and Summit Acres Nursing Home for many years.

In his free time, Slink enjoyed staying busy with his hobbies, which included restoring old trucks, visiting casinos, and working on his farm. He was an active member of the Noble County Cruzers. Slink also enjoyed hunting with his Carlisle friends, woodworking, driving, and working on demolition derby cars. Above all, Slink loved spending time with his family, especially during their cherished Tuesday night dinners with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister Carol Ann Saling; mother-in-law and father-in-law Betty and Bernard Archer; close friend Steven Hall.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Becky Archer Hendershot, whom he married on March 3, 1973. Together, they raised three sons Jamie Ray (Jamie) Hendershot, Simon (Martina) Hendershot, and Adam (Alicia Williams) Hendershot all of Caldwell. Slink was a proud grandfather to Olivia, Colton Ray, Mea, Jada Rae, and Averi Hendershot. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Williams of Burlington, NC, and his brother, Jay (Mary) Hendershot of Sarahsville, OH. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and friends, who will cherish their memories of him.

The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, June 9, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724, with a Rosary Service by the Knights of Columbus to conclude visitation at 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Caldwell, with Rev. Father Thomas Nelson and Rev. Father Dale Tornes serving as concelebrants. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Caldwell.

The family prefers memorial contributions be directed in Slink’s Honor to the St. Stephen Catholic Church – Statue Fund, PO Box 286, Caldwell, OH 43724. Please join us in remembering Slink by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net