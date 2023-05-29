Kenneth L. Wickham

Kenneth L. Wickham “Walter Mae”, 71 of Lewisville and formerly of Blue Rock and Chandlersville passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Zanesville on July 28, 1951. He is the son of Ellsworth and Hazel (Kimble) Wickham.

Kenny worked many years in the Sawmill as a lumberman. He enjoyed playing guitar, spending time outdoors and a good cold beer. He enjoyed hunting ginseng and mushrooms, he also enjoyed planting and taking care of his garden; but most especially he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Kenny is survived by his wife of 16 years, Teresa Wickham; children, Lynnette (Jeff VanFossen) Schriner, Julie Wickham, Johnson, Kenneth (Alana Crooks) Wickham Jr., Matthew Wickham, and Hank Wickham; his sister and best friend, Jeanie Anderson; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.

Kenny is preceded in death by his parents and also his daughter, Laura Wickham; two son-in-law’s, Robert Schriner Sr. and Tony Johnson; his grandson, Robert Schriner; siblings, Barbara Wickham, and Beulah Starcher.

Visitations will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be 1 PM on Friday. Pastor Marc Caton will officiate the service. Kenny will be laid to rest in Ark Spring Cemetery.

