Kimberly Dusney

Kimberly Sue Dusney, 65, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Genesis Hospice. Kim was born December 26, 1957 in Zanesville, Ohio to Raymond and Barbara Binkley. Kim is preceded in death by her husband, David Dusney; her father, Raymond Binkley; her brother in law, Mike Carsey and her maternal grandparents.

Kim leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Barbara Binkley; her siblings, Debbie (Thurm) Swick, Raymond (Lori) Binkley, Brenda Carsey and Dave (Shelley) Binkley; several nieces and nephews; her beloved pets, as well as a host of other friends and family.

Kim enjoyed to do crafts. Her favorite thing to do was oil painting. She also enjoyed her friends and family. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Per Kim’s wishes, cremation has been chosen and no services will be observed at this time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.