Kurt Chandler

Kurt Fulton Chandler age 49, of Caldwell, OH passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday, October 19, 2023. He was born July 1, 1974 in Zanesville, OH the first son of Phil and Beth Lawrence Chandler of Caldwell.

He was a 1992 Graduate of the Caldwell High School. He started his career at the Franklin County Engineer’s Office working his way up to Bridge Shed Foreman before moving back to his hometown following 12 years of service. In December of 2007 he began working for Enbridge at the Berne Station and was currently an Area Supervisor. He was a member of the Sharon Lodge #136 F. & A.M.

His interests were as varied as his talents. He had a deep love for the outdoors and enjoyed shooting guns, hunting, fishing, and the simple pleasure of being surrounded by nature. He had a passion for music and could often be found playing his guitar with friends, filling the air with laughter and harmony. He enjoyed traveling to games and cheering on the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a cherished son, loving husband, devoted father, and a friend to many. His larger-than-life personality and infectious laughter will be forever missed but never forgotten.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Edward and Nellie Chandler; maternal grandparents George and Ruth Lawrence; and mother-in-law Teresa A. Clark.

Those left to cherish his memory are the love of his life Missy J. Clark Chandler, whom he married March 23, 2007; three children Jonathon (Brittany) Chandler of Caldwell, Grace Chandler, and Brody Chandler of the home; grandchildren Teagan and Finn Chandler; brother Jason Chandler of Caldwell; special niece Karsey Chandler; his parents Phil and Beth Chandler; father-in-law Harry E. Clark of Middleburg, OH. Kurt’s life was enriched by a large extended family and innumerable friends, all of whom loved him dearly and will miss him deeply.

Friends will be received by the family for visitation Tuesday, October 24, 2023 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM with a Masonic Service at 8:00 PM and Wednesday, October 25, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor John Powell officiating. Cremation will follow the services with inurnment to be held at a later date in the Keith Cemetery in Keithtown, OH. Memorial contributions may be directed in Kurt’s Honor to the Keith Cemetery Association Fund, 41427 Todd Johnson Road, Caldwell, OH 43724 or the Honor Flight Columbus, PO Box 20133, Columbus, OH 43220. Please join us in remembering Kurt by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net