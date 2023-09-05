Labor Day Showcase Scores

WARSAW, OH- The Labor Day Girls Soccer Showcase has become a tradition out at River View. There were games starting at 9 a.m. running through the end of the night. Let’s take a look at how some of the local teams fared in the showcase.

WEIR 6

ROSECRANS 1

Sydnee Maxwell scored the lone Lady Bishops goal. Olivia Baker had a hat trick in the win for Weir.

EASTWOOD 6

TRI-VALLEY 2

Eastwood scored four goals in the second half to pull ahead.

WOOSTER 7

LICKING VALLEY 0

TUSCARAWAS VALLEY 3

RIVER VIEW 1