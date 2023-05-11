Lady Tornadoes Win First Sectional Title Since 1980

ZANESVILLE, OH-

Head over to West Muskingum hosting West Holmes in the bottom of the first inning Kate Foster at the plate hits this one right in the gap of the infield and it rolls out to center field as she puts the base runner in scoring position.

2 batters later after a walk its bases loaded and Lydiah Huey sends this one to center field and that would bring in a runner for the first run of the game 1-0 Lady Tornadoes.

Now it’s Zoie Settles at the plate and she hits it in the gap of first and second base and that would bring in another base runner it’s now a 3-0 lead for West Muskingum.

Skip to the second inning back up towards the top of the line up Gabbi Hammer takes this one right past third base and it’s even a little too hot for the out fielder and this goes down as a single but the Tornadoes couldn’t take a advantage.

To the third inning we go Foster is back up to bat and she puts it almost in the exact same spot as last time and it goes down for another single on the stat sheet.

2 batters later Huey is back up and boy does she deliver she down the middle of the plate and you can say see you later to that one as she takes this one to the fences in right field for a 2 run homer as she propels West Muskingum to a 7-1 lead and they cruise to victory over West holmes to win 8-6 it’s their first sectional title win since 1980.