Larry Gatten

“Life and death are among us. They are always among us. We gently release our vessels to the tugging of the stream, as we press onward into the splendor of destiny awaiting.” – LG

Larry William Gatten, 63, of Zanesville, traded his sorrows, sickness and pain for the joy of the Lord on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at the Embassy of Cambridge, following a courageous battle with illness this year.

Larry was born on July 19,1960 in Zanesville , Ohio. He is the son of Ruth (Gatten) Pyle and the late George W Gatten. Larry’s Zanesville childhood was an idyllic time in his life, which he recalled fondly and with nostalgic smiles. He was a lifelong learner and was an Alumni of Zanesville High School, Zane State College, Ohio University Zanesville, and Franklin University, where he studied Business. He enjoyed careers in hotel hospitality, Longaberger Baskets, and transportation for Zanesville City Schools. He owned his own successful photography business, Southern Roads Photography, and was the anointed Worship Leader for Potter’s House Church of Zanesville, where he was a faithful member.

Larry always enjoyed “fellowshipping”with his family and friends, and he could always be counted on to pull pranks and to share ornery and animated funny stories for his listeners. Larry loved the outdoors and spent many happy hours kayaking, hiking, biking, and camping with friends. He leaves a legacy of faith and creativity- having written many beautiful praise hymns and penned stirring stories and prose.

Larry is survived by his wife Laura L (Moore)Gatten, of the home, two children, Alisha ( Clay )Bonin, Jonathan (Cassandra) Gatten, stepchildren Sara Waggle (of the home) , Alec(Andrea)Waggle, and Tyler Waggle. He is survived, as well, by his beloved grandchildren, Ella Gatten, Grant Gatten, and Owen Waggle. Completing the living family circle are his mother, Ruth Violet Pyle, surviving siblings Patty (Tom) Gorman, Jean (Buzz) Sciance, Richard (Alice) Gatten, Brenda (John) Shaumleffel, Lora (Don) Shepherd, Sharon Williams, Connie (Dan) Hamilton, and countless favorite nieces, nephews, cousins, and great nieces and nephews, know fondly as “the punks”. Family and friends meant everything to Larry. He once wrote “Each person remembered are pieces of me – composites gathered together for such a time as this”. Truly, his apples do not fall far from his tree – his faith, love, “tortures” will carry on in future generations.

Larry is preceded in death by his father, George William Gatten who passed away on February 17, 1985, his stepfather , Leroy Pyle, who passed away May of 2007, and an infant brother Ricky Gatten (June, 1949), brother-in-law Bill Hina October 2022, and sister-in-law Brenda Gatten April 2017.

Larry loves autumn flowers and foliage, and flowers can be sent to Snouffer funeral home, to honor him.

Visitations will be from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Sunday October 22, 2023 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERALHOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Monday October 23, 2023 in the Snouffer Chapel with close friend, Pastor Steve Harrop officiating the service. Larry will be laid to rest beside his father, George, in Greenwood Cemetery, in Zanesville.

The family appreciates the staff of Embassy of Cambridge and Shriver’s Hospice for their compassionate care.

