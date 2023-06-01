Larry Mitchell

Larry Albert Mitchell, 71, of Zanesville passed at 11:22 AM Tuesday, May 30, 2023 with his companion, Rosemary by his side at the Morrison House Hospice following a brief illness.

He was born on Tuesday, December 11, 1951 in Madison, Indiana the son of the late Brady Mitchell and Jeraldine Leclerc Fisher.

Larry was a veteran serving 8 years in U.S. Air Force from 1970-1978, and 16 years in Air Guard from 1978-1994. He served in Vietnam and Desert Storm and was a Sr. Master Sergeant. He was a member of American Legion Post 29 and American Legion Riders Post 29. Larry worked as an Electronics Maintenance Superintendent. He retired from Kroger Distribution, which he worked at for 24 years and recently retired from Green Valley Golf Course after 6 years.

He is survived by his significant other, Rosemary Kerby of the home and his brother, Michael Mitchell of Orlando, Florida.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Jeraldine Leclerc Fisher, his father Brady Mitchell and a sister Roberta Smith.

As per his request there will be no funeral but will have a celebration of life that will take place at a later date at the American Legion Post 29 in Zanesville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Larry’s name to The Animal Shelter Society, Inc., 1430 Newark Road, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or to the American Legion Riders Post 29, 27 S. 3rd St., Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Larry’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.