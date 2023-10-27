Larry Mullins

DRESDEN

Larry Dean Mullins, 74, of Dresden passed away on Thursday October26, 2023 at Genesis Hospital.

Larry was born in Berlin, Ohio on September 24, 1949 to the late William “Bill” Mullins and Betty Davis Mullins.

Larry enjoyed working around the house. He was formerly an avid fisherman and was in the first graduating class at Tri-Valley in 1967. He retired from Burnham after 38 years.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Hamby Mullins: a daughter Leslie (Gregory) Schwab; four grandchildren, Katlie Mullins, Larry Allen Mullins, Thomas Newlun and Daniel Newlun; a daughter-in-law, Tricia Mullins; a brother Ronnie Mullins and sister Geneva Hutchinson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Steven Mullins; two brothers and five sisters.

No services will be held at this time. Burial will take place in Dresden Cemetery.

Burial will take place in Dresden Cemetery.