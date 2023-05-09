Lester Dailey

Lester “Les” Howard Dailey, 80 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at his home on May 8, 2023.

He was born on August 22, 1942, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Ermitt George Dailey and Betty (Shumate) Brown. Les was a Vietnam veteran of the Navy, serving from 1960-1964. He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and the Eagles #302 of Zanesville. He worked for Dana Corporation McConnelsville for many years, where he retired. In his spare time, he loved to golf and play cards at the Eagles with friends. He was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren’s school and sports functions.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Vivian (Coleman) Dailey; son, Mike Dailey; grandchildren, Alicia Dailey, Tabby (Joey) Riley, Justin DeLong, Katie DeLong; great-grandchildren, Zaydin, Nazir, Aria, Desmond, Luke, Wyatt, Jayden, Jaxson, Braxton; many special golf friends and friends from the Eagles; brother-in-law, Donald Coleman, Thomas (Karen) Coleman; sisters-in-law, Violet Brown, Nancy Byers, Mid Coleman; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Amos Shumate; stepdad, Carl Brown; brother, James Brown; daughter-in-law, Deb Dailey; brothers-in-law, Eugene Coleman, Ronald Coleman, Elmer Coleman, Ron Byers; sisters-in-law, Stella Coleman and Gladys Coleman.

Calling hours will be held on Friday May 12, 2023, from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home. Services will be held at 6:00 PM with Pastor Mike McGuire officiating. Full military honors will be presented by The United States Navy in conjunction with the VFW George Selsam Post 1058. A dignified cremation will be held following services.

The Dailey family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and care team at Genesis Hospice.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

