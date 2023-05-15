Linda Lindimore

Wanda Louise Lindimore, 73, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away surrounded by her loving family at 5:55 PM, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville following multiple organ failure.

She was born September 20, 1949, in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Harold and Betty (nee: Evans) Snyder, Sr.

Wanda retired after more than twenty years at PCC Airfoils in Crooksville. In her leisure time, she enjoyed crocheting, quilting, paint-by-numbers, walking the dog and fishing. She dearly loved her family, especially her grandkids. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.

Left behind to mourn her passing is her husband of 40 years, Donald Lindimore; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jason Carney; her grandchildren, Bradlee (Emily) Carney, Meagan Carney, Andrew Carney, McKinzie Pyle and Emma Pyle; sister, Barbara (Tony) Spangler; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Alice (Bob) Stoneburner, Barb (Doug) Williams, Patty Strathern, Bill Lindimore and Steve Hartley; her mother-in-law, Carolyn Lindimore Hubler; special friend, Wendy Ward and John; her dog, Abby and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Snyder, Jr.; her father-in-law, C.B. ‘Dick” Lindimore and her in-laws, Dick Strathern and Amanda Hartley.

Family and friends may visit to pay their respects 6-8 PM, Wednesday, May 17 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 18 at the funeral home with Pastor Marc Caton as celebrant. Wanda will be laid to rest in Iliff Cemetery in McLuney.

The Lindimore family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and doctors with the Genesis Hospital and Hospice, the care given was very deeply appreciated.

Contributions may be made in Wanda’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

You may send condolences to the family at www.goebelfuneralhoome.com and like us on Facebook.