Linda M. Gannon, 72, of Chandlersville, passed away on December 24, 2022 at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Linda was born in Zanesville on May 29, 1950. She is the daughter of Walter and Eleanor (Van Dergriff) Gibson.

Linda worked as a recovery nurse’s tech for Bethesda Hospital and in the Surgery Center. Linda was a faithful member of the Chandlersville United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Country Choir, and the United Methodist Women. She was an avid reader of all subjects and an avid football fan. She enjoyed watching the Ohio State Buckeyes and the John Glenn Muskies. She enjoyed gardening, baking her chocolate chips cookies and a lover of all animals especially her dogs. Linda was fierce Uno player.

Linda is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Gannon, whom she married April 23, 1976; her children, Sara Gannon of Zanesville, Jeffrey (Hope) Gannon of Lorain, and Tonia (Seth) Brock of Zanesville; her grandchildren, Sarah Cash, Casey Cash, John, Matthew, Paige, Ben Gannon, Kimberly (Julio) Padilla, Timothy and Tiffany Brock; her great grandchildren, Kailani and Kingston Wyatt; her brother, Chet “Chester” (Karen) Gibson and her sister-in-law, Mary Pearl Gibson, and her dog Cooper. Many nieces and nephews. Special friends are Jim and Thalia Harmon.

In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Walter “Butch” Gibson and her special dog Slipper.

In keeping with her wishes a caring cremation will take place and a celebration of Linda amazing life will be held at 11:30 AM on May 29, 2023, Memorial Day, at the Chandlersville United Methodist Church, 9105 Chandlersville Road, Chandlersville, Ohio 43727 . The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is caring for the Gannon family.

