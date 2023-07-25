Lisa Wright

Lisa Ann Wright, 51, of Zanesville, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Lisa was born June 10, 1972, to her loving parents, Damon and the late Marge Wright.

Lisa is survived by her loving sons, Blake, Clayton (Mya), and Austen Stotts. Grandchildren; Hudson, Oaklie, and Hayes Stotts. A brother, Eric (Vanessa) Wright, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her mother, Lisa was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Jeptha and Ella Wright and her maternal grandparents, Charles and Margaret Stiteler.

Family will receive family and friends from 5:30 P.M. until time of Memorial Service at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Fair Oaks Baptist Church, 1025 Woodlawn Avenue, Zanesville, with Pastor Bill Pittman officiating.

All arrangements have been entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE.

www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com