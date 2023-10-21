Lloyd Tilton

Lloyd “Red” Everett Tilton Jr., 75 of Adamsville, passed on October 20th, 2023, at the family home in Adamsville, Ohio after a long battle with extended illness.

Lloyd was born on October 6th, 1948, in Zanesville, OH to Lloyd Tilton Sr. and Donna (McWhorter) Tilton-Alexander.

Lloyd spent most of his youth living in Zanesville, OH and moved to Canton, OH in his late teens. Lloyd met the love of his life, Karla Williamson in Canton, OH and they married in 1967. They were married for 55 years. Karla and Buddy had two children Tammy and Timothy (Tim).

In the early 1980’s, the Tilton’s moved to Adamsville, OH. Lloyd spent his time working as a mechanic, fishing, and spending time with his family. In the late 1990’s, Lloyd was excited to become a pappy to Kaylee and Kinsey. Lloyd enjoyed spending his time taking care of his granddaughters and taking them to McDonald’s each morning for breakfast. In the early 2000’s, Lloyd was enjoying his life and his ever-growing family. He welcomed his daughter-in-law to the family when Tim married Lori. Lloyd was thrilled to become a dog-grandpa when Tim and Lori got an adorable yellow lab named Hoover.

Red enjoyed going fishing, working on cars, and spending time with his family.

Lloyd was known for sending everyone home with a bag full of candy from his house and his delicious candy he made at Christmas. Lloyd was an avid fisherman and loved being in the garden. Lloyd was happy to become a dog-grandpa once again when Tim & Lori welcomed another yellow lab named Cooper.

Lloyd was so happy that he was able to walk Kaylee down the aisle at her wedding when she married the love of his life, Brandon. Lloyd was thrilled to become a pawpaw to Carson, Claralynn, and Colton. Lloyd enjoyed spending time with her great grandchildren.

Lloyd was so proud of both of his granddaughters and made sure that they knew it. He was encouraging of their pursuit of education, adventures, and becoming the best possible version of themselves.

Lloyd is survived by his children: Tammy Roberts and Tim (Lori) Tilton; granddaughters, Kaylee (Brandon) James and Kinsey Roberts; great-grandchildren Claralynn and Colton James; siblings, Bob (Luann) Tilton, Bernie Alexander, Brenda Hopper, Sherry Johnson; sister-in-law, Margaret (Jim) Wheaden; fishing buddy Bill Gray; and special granddog, Cooper.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Tilton and Donna Tilton Alexander; siblings, Nellie Devoll, Terry Allton, Jenny Grant, Keith Alexander, and Tom Tilton; great-grandson, Carson James; and granddog, Hoover Tilton.

Calling hours will be held on Monday October 23, 2023, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, with a short service starting at 1:00 PM. Per Red’s wishes, a dignified cremation will take place following services.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

