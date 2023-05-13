Local Baseball Scores, District Softball Dates

BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

WEST MUSKINGUM 3

LOGAN 1

MORGAN 2

TRIMBLE 1

JOHN GLENN 17

BUCKEYE TRAIL 7

ROSECRANS 6

FISHER CATHOLIC 2

DISTRICT SOFTBALL SEMIFINALS

All games taking place on 5/15

JOHN GLENN VS MARTINS FERRY 5:00 p.m.

Lady Muskies won via a 4-0 shutout just two days ago. With a win they will play on Wednesday May 17th in the district finals.

DOVER VS WEST MUSKINGUM 5:00 p.m.

Lady Tornadoes beat West Holmes on Wednesday to win their first title since 1980. With a win they will play on Wednesday May 17th in the district finals.INDIAN VALLEY VS MORGAN 5:00 p.m.

The Raiders shutout River View 10-0 on Wednesday. With a West M win and Morgan win, the two will meet in the district finals on Wednesday May 17th.

CIRCLEVILLE VS SHERIDAN 5:30 p.m.

The Lady Generals won 11-3 taking home a sectional championship. A win here puts them in the district finals next Wednesday May 17th.

CLAYMONT VS MEADOWBROOK 5:30 p.m.

The Colts are coming off a shutout sectional title win against Bellaire. A win would put them in the district finals on May 17th.