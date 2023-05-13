Local Baseball Scores, District Softball Dates
BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
WEST MUSKINGUM 3
LOGAN 1
MORGAN 2
TRIMBLE 1
JOHN GLENN 17
BUCKEYE TRAIL 7
ROSECRANS 6
FISHER CATHOLIC 2
DISTRICT SOFTBALL SEMIFINALS
All games taking place on 5/15
JOHN GLENN VS MARTINS FERRY 5:00 p.m.
Lady Muskies won via a 4-0 shutout just two days ago. With a win they will play on Wednesday May 17th in the district finals.
DOVER VS WEST MUSKINGUM 5:00 p.m.
Lady Tornadoes beat West Holmes on Wednesday to win their first title since 1980. With a win they will play on Wednesday May 17th in the district finals.INDIAN VALLEY VS MORGAN 5:00 p.m.
The Raiders shutout River View 10-0 on Wednesday. With a West M win and Morgan win, the two will meet in the district finals on Wednesday May 17th.
CIRCLEVILLE VS SHERIDAN 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Generals won 11-3 taking home a sectional championship. A win here puts them in the district finals next Wednesday May 17th.
CLAYMONT VS MEADOWBROOK 5:30 p.m.
The Colts are coming off a shutout sectional title win against Bellaire. A win would put them in the district finals on May 17th.