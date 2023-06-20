Local Minister Releases New Book That Examines Coping With Loss

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – There are approximately 26,000 stillbirths that occur here in America every year and Hands of Faith Church Senior Pastor Dr. Michael Bullock spoke about how a stillbirth that happened to his daughter prompted him to write a book titled ‘Even Now I Know.’ It shares his family’s experiences and how they handled the grieving process.

“Even Now I Know, which concerns our stillborn grandson Miles, in our journey with our daughter Jennifer and her husband Gerald, and our family, all of what we went through. And it shares not just our journey but anyone who’s ever gone through grief or loss. Anyone who’s ever suffered some setback in life to find their way back from grief to gratitude. To be able to know can live again, laugh again, love again and engage in life as you knew it should be,” Bullock said.

Part of the healing process in overcoming loss is rebuilding a positive outlook as well as enabling others around you to provide their comfort and support.

“The thing about grief to gratitude and that journey is it’s different for everyone,” Bullock said. “Everyone has a different duration, everyone has a different way by which they handle it. And ours was more than a year-long journey and we’re actually still on it in some capacity. But however you find your journey, you are able to recognize that gratitude for the time that you have, gratitude for the things that are around you.”

Bullock mentioned that many people are affected by loss and that they internalize it. He hopes his book can help people heal so that they can better appreciate life.

For more information about Dr. Bullock’s book, ‘Even Now I Know,’ you can visit Milesmission.com.