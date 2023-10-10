Local Organization Brings Awareness In The Month of October

ZANESVILLE, OH — October is pregnancy and infant loss awareness month and a local organization is bringing awareness through an event tomorrow.

Senior Pastor of Hands of Faith and President of Miles’ Mission Michael Bullock-wrote a book about grieving after his daughter Jennifer Bullock lost a baby, the book is titled “Even Now I Know”. They then started Mile’s Mission to honor her baby. Ms. Bullock is an anchor at Channel 4 in Columbus and a former anchor at WHIZ. Mr. Bullock got the chance to talk about the three main goals of this event.

“It’s a fundraising event to highlight three things. To talk about the awareness of still birth, to make people a little more involved as well as engaged in what’s happening in that area of society and families in grieving especially even in our community. The second is to help people understand that there is after effects and to be able to recognize there are things that need to be done for families that are in the grieving process, getting processed to have after care, and the last one is to find others out there who we can partner with,” Mr. Bullock said.

Miles’ Mission is lifting all moms, dads, and families who’ve had to endure the loss of a pregnancy, stillbirth, and/or life of an infant. Jennifer Bullock will be speaking at the event as well as former Columbus sports anchor Douglas Lesells, and former Ohio State football player James Cotton.

“The governor of Ohio did a resolution as well so we will have some politicians there reading those and I will be sharing a little bit and videos and things like that so yeah it’s a dinner so we are going to have quite a few people, we have well over 200 registered so we are looking to have an exciting and fun filled event,” Mr. Bullock said.

The event is taking place October 11th at Zane State starting at 6:30 PM. If you or someone you know is need of support, head to milesmission.com for more information on how to get involved.